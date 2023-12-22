Stifel Canada Lowers Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) to Hold

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$44.07 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$35.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0804598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. Insiders have sold 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

