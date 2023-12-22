Stifel Canada Lowers Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) to Hold

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.83.
Read Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0804598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. Insiders have sold 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- How to Invest in Esports
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.