StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

