StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
