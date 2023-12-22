StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.02.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
