StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

