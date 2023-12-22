StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.22 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

