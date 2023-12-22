StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of MHH opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of -274.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
