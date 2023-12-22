StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of -274.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

