StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
