StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 1.6 %

RDI stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reading International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

