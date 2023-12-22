StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE SFE opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.