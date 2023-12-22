StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.