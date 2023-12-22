StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.08 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

