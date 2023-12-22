StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

