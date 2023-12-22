StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

