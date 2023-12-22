StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL opened at $0.82 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
