StockNews.com Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 39.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

