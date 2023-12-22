StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 8,563 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
