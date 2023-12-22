StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 8,563 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

