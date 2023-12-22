StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.84

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.59, with a volume of 8007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

StoneX Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares in the company, valued at $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $145,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,303 shares of company stock worth $1,109,406 in the last ninety days. 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.