SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,824,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,000,702. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

