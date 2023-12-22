SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 95.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

