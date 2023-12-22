SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Enhabit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Enhabit by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 312,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 116,547 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Enhabit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enhabit by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enhabit by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Enhabit Trading Up 1.4 %

Enhabit stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $535.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enhabit

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.