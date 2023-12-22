SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CNXC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

