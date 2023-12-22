SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 4,988 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in GMS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GMS stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.78. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

