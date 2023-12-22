SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $663,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 9,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $70,590.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,422,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,145.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 169,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,228. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 115.24%. Analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

