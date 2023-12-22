SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.79 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

