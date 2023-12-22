Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

