Summit Global Investments Buys 31,215 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

NFG opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $65.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

