Summit Global Investments Buys 3,960 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $98.81 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.