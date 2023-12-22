Summit Global Investments Buys 754 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $207,419,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $142.72 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $144.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

