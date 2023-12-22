Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 103,305 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

