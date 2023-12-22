Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 15,017 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $218.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $280.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,605. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

