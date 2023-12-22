Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

