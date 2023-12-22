Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $552.61 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

