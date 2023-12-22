Summit Global Investments Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

