Summit Global Investments Has $3.47 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 568.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $560.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.53 and a 200 day moving average of $471.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.