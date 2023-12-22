Summit Global Investments Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.