Summit Global Investments Has $3.78 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,851 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,566,000 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

