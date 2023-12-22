Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,390 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

