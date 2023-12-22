Summit Global Investments Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.