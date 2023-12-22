Summit Global Investments Purchases 13,211 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

