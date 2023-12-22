Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,604 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fortis were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 493,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fortis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,571,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,200,000 after acquiring an additional 100,329 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Fortis by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 198,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Fortis Trading Up 0.8 %

FTS opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

