Summit Global Investments Purchases 246,886 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 276.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,886 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,410,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after buying an additional 1,239,382 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,643,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

