Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1,148.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

