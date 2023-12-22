Summit Global Investments Sells 127,217 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,217 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.