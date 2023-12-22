Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 752 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $58.03 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $250.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

