Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases 164 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $230.80 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day moving average is $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

