Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 3.52% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

BATS JPIB opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $362.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

