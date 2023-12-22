Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

