Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 124 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

