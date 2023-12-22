Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $508.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $510.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

