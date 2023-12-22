Susquehanna Increases Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.67.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $35,392,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 250.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.