AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALVR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

AlloVir Trading Down 65.7 %

Shares of ALVR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 18,501,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,273. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,682,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in AlloVir by 427.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 5,384,194 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,597,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 1,020,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 650,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 42.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

