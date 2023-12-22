Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,942,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

